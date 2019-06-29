Santhal Rebellion Day tomorrow

HOBIGONJ, June 29, 2019 (BSS) – Santhal Rebellion Day, commemorating the revolution of Santhan people against British rulers, would be observed here tomorrow through daylong programs.

On this day in 1855, Santhals waged war against British rulers and Jamidars which lasted for one and a half years.

About 30,000 Santhals living in tea estates of Chunarughat and Madhabpur Upazials of the district have taken various programs to observe the day.

Main program of the day will be arranged at Mahujil of Surma Tea Garden in Madhabpur Upazila whihc include rally, discussion and cultural function.