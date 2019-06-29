Liton for concerted efforts to combat terrorism, militancy

RAJSHAHI, June 29, 2019 (BSS)- Mayor of Rajshahi City AHM Khairuzzaman
Liton has called for concerted efforts of religious leaders from all faiths
to combat terrorism and extremism everywhere in the society.
He mentioned that more interfaith dialogues and intensified efforts are
very important for freeing the society from all sorts of social crimes.
Liton made this observation while addressing an interfaith dialogue to
combat terrorism and militancy side by side with maintaining communal harmony
here on Friday afternoon as the chief guest.
Rajshahi divisional office of Islamic Foundation (IF) hosted the dialogue
at its conference hall largely attended by religious leaders and people from
all faiths.
IF Director General Shamim Muhammad Afzal addressed the meeting as main
discussant focusing on the importance of interfaith dialogue in the light of
Islam while Deputy Inspector General of Police Hafiz Akter and Deputy
Commissioner Hamidul Haque spoke as special guests.
“Islam completely disallows extremism,” the mayor said, adding that the
lifestyle and philosophy of Islamic saints showed the path of harmony among
the followers of different faiths.
He said the terrorism and militancy has now been controlled due to strong
stand of the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina against the crimes.