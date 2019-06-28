US sanctions son of Venezuelan President Maduro: Treasury

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – The United States imposed sanctions Friday on the son of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for serving in his father’s “illegitimate regime.”

“Maduro relies on his son Nicolasito and others close to his authoritarian regime to maintain a stranglehold on the economy and suppress the people of Venezuela,” US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in announcing the action.

“Treasury will continue to target complicit relatives of illegitimate regime insiders profiting off of Maduro’s corruption,” he said.

The action freezes any assets Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra has in the United States and bars American individuals or institutions from doing business with him.