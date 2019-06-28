Banks to remain open tomorrow

DHAKA, June 28, 2019 (BSS)- Branches concerned of all scheduled banks will remain open tomorrow to provide the clients with cheque, chalan, pay-order or demand draft services for the payment of income tax, VAT and customs duty as the day after tomorrow is the last day of the fiscal year 2018-19.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) issued a circular on Thursday with necessary instructions in this regard. It asked the banks to take adequate security measures for those branches as it is a public holiday.

As per the BB circular, branches of all banks will remain open at the district level while braches of only Sonali Bank at the upazila level.