NY City AL President Noornabi passes away, PM mourns

DHAKA, June 28, 2019 (BSS) – New York City Awami League President and valiant freedom fighter Noornabi died at a hospital in the capital this morning.

‘He (Noornabi) breathed his last around 6:30 am at Ahmad Medical Centre in Dhanmondi at the age of 73,” family sources said, adding he had been suffering from cancer.

Noornabi, Companiganj freedom fighters’ commander in Noakhali during the liberation war, left behind his wife, five sons, five daughters, grandchildren as well as a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

He will be laid to eternal rest at freedom fighters’ graveyard at Bangla Bazar in Companiganj after Asr prayers today with state honour, the sources said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave financial assistance for the treatment of the war veteran, the sources added.

The premier expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Noornabi.

In a condolence message, Sheikh Hasina recalled with profound respect the outstanding contributions of the freedom fighters’ commander Noornabi to the liberation war.

The prime minister also remembered his role in various democratic

movements at home and abroad.

She prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.