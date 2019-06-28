Biden under attack as 2020 Democrat rivals urge passing of torch

MIAMI, June 28, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Frontrunner Joe Biden faced withering

criticism on multiple fronts Thursday from his Democratic rivals for the 2020

presidential nomination, including calls to leave the battle to oust Donald

Trump to a younger generation.

In a sometimes scrappy battle of the Democratic heavyweights, Senator

Kamala Harris landed several blows on Biden in a nationally televised debate,

putting the former vice president on the defensive as he argued that he is

best-positioned to take on the Republican president in an election.

Biden blasted Trump for his “horrible” policies that have exacerbated

income inequality, while his chief rival for the nomination, Senator Bernie

Sanders, took it directly to the “phony” president, calling him “a

pathological liar and a racist.”

But it was the 76-year-old Biden, back on the debate stage for the first

time in seven years, who found himself under an unexpectedly sharp and early

attack from a lower-tier candidate half his age.

Congressman Eric Swalwell, 38, called on the former vice president to “pass

the torch” to a new generation of party leaders better equipped to tackle

climate change, expand health care coverage, and reduce gun violence.

“I’m still holding on to that torch,” Biden snapped back.

Several rivals were clearly seeking to wrench it from his grip, including

Harris, the only black woman in the race, who made a stirring call for Biden

to recognize his recent “hurtful” comments about being civil with avowedly

segregationist US senators.

Biden, with the room dead quiet, insisted he does not “praise racists,” and

denied he opposed initiatives in the 1970s to bus children from predominantly

black communities to better schools in more prosperous neighborhoods.

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to

integrate her public schools and she was bussed to school every day,” Harris

said, in one of the evening’s most potent moments.

“That little girl was me.”

– ‘We are hurting’ –

Another candidate in the upper tier, Pete Buttigieg, has also been on the

back foot on racial issues. The 37-year-old mayor has been grappling with

furious residents in his city of South Bend, Indiana, following the fatal

shooting of a black man by a white police officer.

“When I look into his mother’s eyes, I have to face the fact that nothing

that I say will bring him back,” Buttigieg said, adding that such tragedies

are happening in communities across America.

“It’s a mess. We are hurting.”

Biden jousted with nine rivals on the climactic second night of a sprawling

debate featuring Democrats eager to introduce themselves to a national

audience.

With so many potential challengers to Trump, the party needed to split the

top 20 candidates into debates on two nights in southern Florida, a key swing

state in next year’s election.

Thursday’s session featured four of the race’s top five candidate in

national polling, including Biden’s main challenger Sanders, the 77-year-old

US senator whose high-spending policies like universal healthcare have pushed

the party leftward in recent years.

The top tier also includes Harris and Buttigieg, who shot to prominence

earlier this year but has seen that momentum tail off.

Biden endured attacks not just from the new generation but from the old

guard. When Biden, questioned about his Senate vote in support of the Iraq

war, insisted that he took responsibility for getting 150,000 combat troops

out of Iraq, Sanders pounced.

“Joe voted for that war, and I helped lead the opposition to that war,

which was a total disaster.”

Biden, seeking a recovery in his closing remarks, called for restoration of

“the “soul of the country. This president has ripped it out.”

“We have got to unite the United States of America,” he added.

All candidates savaged Trump for his immigration policy, including Senator

Kirsten Gillibrand who said the president had “torn apart our moral fabric”

by separating children.

Author Marianne Williamson, a surprise presidential candidate, offered a

more scathing rebuke, likening the policies to “kidnapping” and child abuse.

“These are state-sponsored crimes,” she said.

When all candidates raised their hand supporting undocumented immigrants’

access to health care, Trump himself weighed in from Japan, where he is

attending the G20 summit.

In a tweet he accused Democrats of supporting “giving millions of illegal

aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens

first!?”

Candidates savaged Trump on taxes, health care and income inequality, while

debate also addressed whether the party should embrace a shift towards more

liberal politics and government involvement in the economy on issues like

health care and climate change.

Third place Elizabeth Warren, the rising star progressive US senator, was

on Wednesday’s stage, where she called out disparities in wealth and income

and pledged to work to improve the lives of struggling working class

families.

Sanders, a democratic socialist, covered the same ground Thursday, but he

also acknowledged that, in a shift to his Medicare for All platform,

Americans would have to pay more taxes.