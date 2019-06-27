Kamal asks community police to work for uprooting drug

CHATTOGRAM, June 27, 2019 (BSS)- Home Minister Assaduszzaman Khan Kamal today urged the members of community policing to work for eliminating drug menace and militancy from the country.

Law has been amended and actions should be taken against the drug producers and peddlers, the home minister said, adding that militancy should be under control in near future while drug trading must be stamped out.

The home minister said this as the chief guest while addressing a huge gathering of community policing at a city community center this evening.

Reiterating his government’s stance against militancy and drug abuse, Kamal said drugs have grabbed the society like a disease, leading to

impeding the country’s progress.

The home minister said Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has changed the socioeconomic situation of the country by giving vision 2021 and 2041.

Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, City Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin, Dr Afsarul Ameen, MP, M A Latif, MP, Inspector General of Police Dr Mohammad Jabed Patwari and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Chattogram range, Khondoker Golam Faruk, among others, addressed the function with Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman in the chair.