Surath joins PID as PIO

DHAKA, June 27, 2019 (BSS)-Surath Kumar Sarkar joined as Principal Information Officer (PIO) at the Press Information Department (PID) today.

He was appointed as the PIO to the Press Information Department (PID), according to a notification issued by the ministry of public administration on Wednesday.

Surath, an officer of BCS 1984 regular batch, served earlier as Deputy Director General of Bangladesh Television (BTV).

During his long career, he served in various capacities in information ministry, education ministry and Jatiya Sangsad.