Children’s book illustration exhibition begins at British Council tomorrow

DHAKA, June 27, 2019 (BSS) – Drawing Words, an exhibition of children’s book illustration, will be held at the British Council Cultural Centre here for the young readers to explore a new world of joyful drawings.

The exhibition, commissioned by the British Council and curated by the Waterstones UK Children’s Laureate, Lauren Child, will be held at the British Council Fuller Road office from 10am to 7pm. It will be held daily from June 28 and continue till July 11, 2019, said a press release.

A two-day exhibition will also be held in Cox’s Bazaar at the District Government Public Library on June 29 and 30.

Drawing Words exhibition features ten illustrators from across the UK whose work makes an original contribution to contemporary British picture book illustration.

The exhibitions are free and will be open to all at both locations.