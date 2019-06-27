Preparatory meeting held to celebrate Bangamata’s birth anniversary

DHAKA, June 27, 2019 (BSS) – A preparatory meeting marking the 89th birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib was held today at the Women and Children Affairs Ministry.

Women and Children Affairs Secretary Kamrun Nahar chaired the meeting while Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha Chairman Momtaz Begum, Department of Women Affairs Director General Badrun Nessa, Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha Executive Director Kajal Islam, Additional Secretaries Sheikh Rafiqul Islam and Md Aynul Kabir and Bangladesh Shishu Academy Director Anjir Liton, among others attended the meeting.

It was decided at the meeting that the birth anniversary of Bangamata, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will be celebrated at the national level on August 8 next.

An elaborate programme will be taken to mark the anniversary.

Programmes will be arranged at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC). A souvenir will be published comprising messages from the President, the Prime Minister and write-ups of renowned writers and a documentary will be made on life and work of Bangamata. State-run Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar will air the documentary.

Besides, a coordination committee and different sub-committees also will be set up.