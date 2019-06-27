Digital wallet for RMG workers soon

DHAKA, June 27, 2019 (BSS) – Workers of readymade garments (RMG) are going to get “digital wallet” soon which would not only make their life easy but also build a foundation of getting bank loan through recording credit profile.

To this end, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today signed a memorandum of understanding at BGMEA office.

BGMEA President Dr Rubana Huq said RMG workers would get financial security as digital wallet brings opportunities like online shopping, online bill payment, transaction and more.

“The important feature is ‘credit profile’ which would allow them (workers) to get bank loan during problem,” she said, adding, “BGMEA is already negotiating with different commercial banks on the issue of loan for workers.”

Rubana Huq expressed her gratitude to the ICT division and state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak to come forward replying BGMEA’s initiative of developing digital wallet.

Speaking on the occasion, Zunaid Ahmed Palak said a pilot project would be taken to introduce RMG Digital Wallet within three months on a small scale.

He said the MoU for digital wallet is another big leap towards building digital Bangladesh. “BGMEA utilizing the power of young and women is pulling Bangladesh’s economy ahead which is also an agenda of the present government. That is why ICT division is ready to extend any cooperation to BGEAM,” said the state minister.

Palak also revealed they are working to develop an inter-operable platform for mobile financial services which would be a big boost for cashless society.

Five RMG workers, who are receiving salary through mobile banking, shared their experiences on the occasion.