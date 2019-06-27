Anisul for advocating integration of human rights-based approach in climate change adaptation

DHAKA, June 27, 2019 (BSS) – Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs

Minister Anisul Huq today said all should advocate for integration of human

rights-based approach in any climate change adaptation or mitigation

measures.

“As policies and programmes are formulated, the main objective should be

to fulfill human rights. Principles and standards derived from international

human rights law – especially the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and

the core universal human rights treaties, should guide all policies and

programming in all phases of the process,” he said.

The law minister said these while addressing a seminar on SDGs: Climate

Change and Human Rights at Hotel Sonargaon this morning.

Organized by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and supported by

Human Rights Programme (HRP) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP),

the seminar was chaired by NHRC chairman Kazi Reazul Hoque.

Md Abul Kalam Azad, Principal Coordinator (SDG Affairs), Prime Minister’s

Office (PMO), Dr Md Billal Hossain, Acting Secretary, Ministry of

Environment, Forest and Climate Change; addressed the seminar as special

guests.

NHRC member Md Akhter Hussain presented the keynote speech at the

function.

Law Minister Anisul Huq emphasized on focusing on the rights of those who

are already vulnerable and marginalized due to poverty and discrimination.

“A human rights-based approach to climate change can be a useful tool to

complement international efforts aimed at tackling the adverse effects of

global warming,” he added.

Meanwhile, the law minister today distributed keys of 46 vehicles among

46 district and session judges or officials of the equivalent post at another

function held on the premises of Directorate of Registration.

The minister said all the additional district and session judges would be

given vehicle in phases and 62 additional district and session judges would

get vehicles on Sunday next.