Anisul for advocating integration of human rights-based approach in climate change adaptation

DHAKA, June 27, 2019 (BSS) – Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs
Minister Anisul Huq today said all should advocate for integration of human
rights-based approach in any climate change adaptation or mitigation
measures.
“As policies and programmes are formulated, the main objective should be
to fulfill human rights. Principles and standards derived from international
human rights law – especially the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and
the core universal human rights treaties, should guide all policies and
programming in all phases of the process,” he said.
The law minister said these while addressing a seminar on SDGs: Climate
Change and Human Rights at Hotel Sonargaon this morning.
Organized by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and supported by
Human Rights Programme (HRP) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP),
the seminar was chaired by NHRC chairman Kazi Reazul Hoque.
Md Abul Kalam Azad, Principal Coordinator (SDG Affairs), Prime Minister’s
Office (PMO), Dr Md Billal Hossain, Acting Secretary, Ministry of
Environment, Forest and Climate Change; addressed the seminar as special
guests.
NHRC member Md Akhter Hussain presented the keynote speech at the
function.
Law Minister Anisul Huq emphasized on focusing on the rights of those who
are already vulnerable and marginalized due to poverty and discrimination.
“A human rights-based approach to climate change can be a useful tool to
complement international efforts aimed at tackling the adverse effects of
global warming,” he added.
Meanwhile, the law minister today distributed keys of 46 vehicles among
46 district and session judges or officials of the equivalent post at another
function held on the premises of Directorate of Registration.
The minister said all the additional district and session judges would be
given vehicle in phases and 62 additional district and session judges would
get vehicles on Sunday next.