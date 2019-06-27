31 women get Tk. 8.27-lakh for social afforestation

RANGPUR, June 27, 2019 (BSS) – Thirty-one poor women at a function here on Wednesday received cheques for Taka 8.27-lakh as beneficiaries of the Forestry Sector Project under the Participatory Social Afforestation Programme.

The Divisional Forest Office organised the function at conference room of the Deputy Commissioner for distribution of cheques among the women as share of their profits for creating roadside Strip Garden in Darshona area of the city.

Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan distributed the cheques as the chief guest with Divisional Forest Officer Md. Rafikuzzaman Shah in the chair.

Assistant Forest Officer of the Divisional Forest Office Ksarshobi Bikash Chandra and its Sadar Upazila Range Officer Mossarraf Hossain also spoke.

Rafikuzzaman Shah said over 35,000 people, including women, are involved with social afforestation to change their fortune side by side with improving environment, ecology and bio-diversity in Rangpur division.

“The participatory social afforestation activities being implemented by different departments under various programmes of the government are making many rural women self-reliant in the region,” he said.

The chief guest stressed on further intensification of the social forestry programme to supplement the government’s poverty reduction efforts side by side with addressing adverse impacts of climate change in the country.