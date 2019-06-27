Young generations urged to know contribution of Jahanara Imam

RANGPUR, June 27, 2019 (BSS) – Leaders of different organisations at separate discussions have urged young generations to know about contribution of Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam to the nation for building a non-communal Bangladesh.

Rangpur units of ‘Nipiron Birodhi Nari Mancha (NBNM)’ and Ghatok Dalal Nirmul Committee (GDNC) organised the discussions at different venues here on Wednesday in observance of the 25th death anniversary of the great woman.

Earlier, leaders of NBNM placed wreaths at the mural of Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam on Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam Women Hall premises at Carmichael College premises and observed a one-minute silence in her remembrance.

With Convener of BBNM Nandini Das in the chair, its Member-secretary Sanjida Akhter and Member Pervin Akhter addressed a discussed arranged there on the occasion.

The district unit of GDNC placed wreaths at the portrait of founder of the organisation Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam and organised a memorial discussion at Muktijoddha Complex auditorium in the city.

Moderated by General Secretary of district unit of GDNC Moazzem Hossain Lablu, its President Dr. Mafizul Islam Montu, Vice-president Mosfeka Razzaque, freedom fighters Jahangir Hossain and Akbar Hossain, among others, addressed the discussion.

The speakers said Jahanara Imam struggled throughout her life demanding trial of war criminals, razakars, al-badars and al-shams for establishing an exploitation-free, non-communal and democratic Bangladesh.

Dr. Mafizul Islam Montu called for inclusion of the causes for lifelong struggles of Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam in academic curriculums to inform younger generations about her contribution to the nation for realising her dreams.