BGB-BSF to coordinate in curbing border crimes

RANGPUR, June 26, 2019 (BSS) – Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at a battalion commander level coordination meeting today stressed on enhancing coordination among the two border guards to curb cross-border crimes.

Initiated by the BSF side, the meeting was held near zero line opposite to Baroshoshi border outpost inside India near boundary pillar No-778/3S in Panchagarh district under jurisdiction of Nilphamari 56 BGB Battalion, BGB officials said.

The border coordination meeting was held among officials of Nilphamari 56 BGB Battalion and 65 BSF Battalion from 11 am to 3.15 pm in a very congenial, friendly and cooperative atmosphere.

Commanding Officer of Nilphamari 56 BGB Battalion Lt Colonel Shah Alam Siddique led the sixteen-member BGB delegation while Commandant of 65 BSF Battalion Shree Hari Narayan Panday led his sixteen-member BSF delegation.

The BGB and BSF officials discussed issues like enhancing coordination among the two neighbouring and friendly border guards, conducting joint patrols to curb cross-border crimes, illegal intrusion of criminals, smuggling and trafficking of drugs, cows, arms, explosives and ammunition and other issues of common bilateral interests.

The BGB side urged the BSF side not open gunfire at Bangladeshi citizens near the common international borders.

Earlier, Commandant of 65 BSF Battalion Shree Hari Narayan Panday welcomed his counterpart Commanding Officer of Nilphamari 56 BGB Battalion Lt Colonel Shah Alam Siddique on arrival of the BGB delegation at the zero line.