DHAKA, June 26, 2019 (BSS)- Leader of the opposition in parliament and Jatiya Party chairman Hussein Muhammad Ershad was admitted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH),Dhaka today due to fever and old-age complications.

He is now being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, said a party press release.

Ershad is doing well as he has been given treatment at the CMH, said the release.

Party acting chairman GM Quader urged the country’s people to pray for quick recovery of Ershad.