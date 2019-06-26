NBR asks social-media based organizations to recruit VAT agents

DHAKA, June 26, 2019 (BSS) – The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has asked the global social-media-based organizations to appoint Value Added Tax (VAT) agents in Bangladesh.

“Social-media-based organizations such as Google, Facebook and many others have to recruit VAT- agents in Bangladesh so that they (organizations) could pay VAT to the government by taking VAT-Registration through such agents,” NBR issued a notification here today.

NBR said the new VAT law in this regard, is going to come into effect from July 1 next, it added.

Moreover, every non-resident person has been asked to apply for the VAT registration in written format to recruit agents as he or she has to pay VAT to electronic providers, it added.

Electronic providers include Facebook, Google, YouTube, Viber, Messenger and Whatsapp and many others like these where messages, voice, advertisements and similar type of services can be offered.