Abahani beat Minerva Punjab 1-0 in AFC Cup tie

DHAKA, June 26, 2019 (BSS)- Abahani finally was able to break the jinx as they moved into inter-zone play-off semi-final of the AFC Cup beating Minerva Punjab by a solitary goal in their crucial final group E encounter held on Wednesday at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

This was the first time the Sky Blue Dhanmondi outfit crossed the group stage in AFC-sanctioned tournaments including two times in the AFC Cup, after emerging top of group E table with 13 points from six matches.

On the other hand, it was the first defeat for Minerva Punjab in their group last appearance following their five consecutive draws with five points playing the same number of outings.

In the day’s match, Afghan defender Saighani scored the all-important goal for Bangladesh Premier League champions Abahani Limited in the 90+3rd minute with brilliant header from close range to ensure his side’s victory.

In the day’s other group E match, Indian’s Chennaiyin FC beat Manang Marshyangdi of Nepal by 3-2 goals.