President asks NHRC to protect rights of physically-challenged

DHAKA, June 26, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today asked members of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to take special care on the human rights related issues, specially protecting the rights of the physically-challenged.

“Almost all aspects of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) are related to the affairs of human rights . . . To attain a sustainable development, we must ensure human rights at all strata of life,” the President told NHRC delegation that submitted its annual report-2018 to the President at Bangabhaban here this afternoon.

The President was apprised of overall activities of the human rights commission, including different aspects of the annual report, President’s Press Secretary M Joynal Abedin told BSS.

“Take effective measures to create mass awareness on different human rights related issues at the grassroots,” Abedin quoted the President as saying.

NHRC chairman also sought all-out cooperation of the President to construct a permanent building for the commission’s office in the capital.

The head of the state gave a patient hearing of the NHRC delegation members and assured them of providing all kinds of necessary supports in ensuring smooth functioning of its activities, the press secretary added.

NHRC Chairman Kazi Reazul Hoque led the eight-member delegation. Other members of the delegation included: Md Nazrul Islam, Begum Nurun Nahar Osmani, Enamul Haque Chowdhury and Prof Akhter Hossain.

Secretaries concerned to the President, among others, were present.