11th National ITF Taekwondo kicks off

DHAKA, June 26, 2019 (BSS)- The Bashundhara Tissue 11th National ITF Taekwondo competition began today (Wednesday) at National Sports Council gymnasium in the city.

On the first day of the two-day competition, Sagorika of Ansar and VDP won gold in the minus 44 kg weight category of the women’s spring event while Shamima Jannat of Bangladesh Ansar secured silver in the same category.

Khorand Marma of VDP team and Khaleda Akter of Ansar won gold and silver medals respectively in the minus 52 kg weight categories respectively.

Besides, Khuku Moni of Ansar and Niti of Central Taekwondo Academy secured gold and silver medals respectively in the minus 57kg weight category.

Organized by Bangladesh Taekwondo Association (BTA), a total of 200 senior

men’s, women’s and children players from ten districts across the country are

taking part in sparing and pattern categories, sponsored by Bashundhara

Tissue.

Earlier, BTA senior vice president Dhaka Metropolis Awami League publicity

and publication secretary Akhter Hossain formally inaugurated the meet as the

chief guest.