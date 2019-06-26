Two die in Nilphamari road accident

NILPHAMARI, June 26, 2019 (BSS) – A man and his grandson were killed as a pickup van hit them in Syeedpur upazila of the district today.

The deceased were identified as Rahomotullah Pramanik, 65, and his grandson Turat, 02. They were the residents at Wapda Notun Hat village in the upazila.

Quoting witnesses Officer-in-Charge of Syeedpur Thaana Shahjahan Pasha said the accident took place this morning when pedestrian Rahomotullah was walking with his grandson Turat beside Nilphamari-Syeedpur Road in Wapda Notun Hat area. Rahomotullah died on the spot while Turat died on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Local people handed over the driver and the helper of the pickup van to police.