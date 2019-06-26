Huge export-oriented industries being built centering Mongla, Payra ports: PM

SANGSASD BHABAN, June 26, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina today told the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) that her government has taken a number of initiatives such as building several economic zones centering the Mongla and Payra ports for giving a strong footing of the country’s economy and socio-economic development of the south and southwestern regions.

“The present government has been working for socio-economic development of the south and southwestern region of the country and generating employment for which reasons enormous measures have been taken for huge industrialization of the region,” she said.

She was replying to a tabled question from a Jatiya Party lawmaker Md. Rustum Ali Faraji, from Pirojpur-3 constituency with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The premier said that as part of the plan to set up export-oriented industries, the Bangladesh Export Zones Authority (BEZA) is now setting up several economic zones including one besides Payra Deep Sea Port in line with the overall site plan, Mongla Economic Zone, Mongla Special Economic Zone for India, Fomcom Economic Zone.

In this context, she also said, “Initiatives have also been taken to set up 12 more economic zones in Barishal, Khulna, Gopalganj, Madaripur, Shariatpur and Faridpur to increase the country’s export utilizing the facilities of the Mongla and Payra ports.”

The government has taken huge development initiatives for expansion of roads and setting up power plants centering the ports, she said, adding that works of some of those have already been completed.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has been giving cash and non-cash incentives and sending promotional materials to foreign chambers and trade organisartions and setting up an EPD in Jashore aimed at attracting investments in the ports.

The introduction of “one stop service” is now at the final stage to accelerate the export-oriented environment in the country, she also said.

Besides, measure has been taken to build a modern and environment friendly ship recycling industry at Taltali Upazia in Borguna district, she said.

The work on setting up 34 buffer godowns with having capacity of stockpiling 5.10lakh metric ton Urea fertilizer in Borguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jashore, Khulna and Bagerhat district in the south and southwestern regions, she said.

The prime minister said the industrialisation of the country had started by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as he (Bangabandhu) served the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) as Industries, Commerce, Labour, Corruption Prevention and Village Assistance Minister in 1956.

Industries and Commerce Ministry was also set up at the directive of Bangabandhu, she added.