Govt takes Tk 158 crore project to develop country’s handloom industry: minister

SANGSAD BHABAN, June 26, 2019 (BSS) – Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi today informed the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) that the government has taken a project involving Taka 158 crore to provide running capital and modernise handlooms for improving the socioeconomic condition of the weavers.

A total of 119,673 handlooms out of 320,781 are now remain closed across the country, he said, adding that the government has given Taka 75.06 crore loan to 44,240 weavers against 65,451 handlooms under a project titled ‘Microcredit Programme for Weavers’ to reopen the closed handlooms.

The minister was replying to a tabled question from treasury bench lawmaker M Abdul Latif of Chattogram-11 in the House.

Additional duty above 5 percent and total value added tax (VAT) on importing thread, color and some others materials were exempted to give the weavers duty-free import facility, Gazi said.

Besides, the government has taken a project to set up ‘Sheikh Hasina Handloom Village’ at Shibchar upazila in Madaripur, he informed the House.