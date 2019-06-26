BRRI develops seven high yielding Aman paddy varieties

RAJSHAHI, June 26, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Rice Research Institute

(BRRI) has developed seven modern paddy varieties for Aman season creating

high hope among the farmers in general in the region including its vast

Barind tract.

The varieties like Brridhan71, Brridhan75, Brridhan80, Brridhan87 and

Brridhan90 are comparatively high yielding, drought tolerant and short

duration than local variety ‘Swarna’ which is prone to various diseases and

insects always affect the farmers.

BRRI Chief Scientific Officer Dr Aminul Islam revealed this while

presenting his keynote paper in technical session of a daylong regional

seminar titled “Way Forward of boosting Aman Paddy Yield in Rajshahi region”

at BRRI’s Regional Office conference hall in Rajshahi yesterday.

He identically mentioned that the Swarna variety can easily be replaced

with the modern Brridhan varieties in the Barind area and that can be the

effective means of ensuring food security through boosting paddy production.

The modern varieties have opened up door of enormous prospects of food

security along with mitigating the crises of irrigation water.

Additional Secretary (Research) of the Ministry of Agriculture

Komolaranjan Das addressed the seminar as chief guest with BRRI Director

General Dr Shahjahan Kabir in the chair.

Director General of Bangladesh Sugar Crop Research Institute Dr Amzad

Hossain, Additional Director of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Dev

Dulal Dhali, BRRI Director Dr Ansar Ali and its Senior Scientific Office

Harun-Or-Rashid also spoke.

Komolaranjan Das urged the DAE officials to expand the drought tolerant

varieties to the drough-affected areas like Tanore and Godagari Upazilas in

Rajshahi, Nachole and Gomostapur Upazilas in Chapainawabgonj and Porsha and

Shapahar in Naogaon districts for better yield.

He said concerted efforts of all scientists, researchers and extension

officials are very important to boost Aman paddy yield to feed the gradually

increasing population of the country.

As the rice is staple food of the country so its production needs to be

enhanced through managing all sorts of challenges, including diseases and

adverse impact of climate change.

Dr Shahjahan Kabir told the meeting that BRRI has, so far, developed 41

Aman varieties including 39 inbreeds which are suitable for cultivation in

the country.

“We have released seven drought tolerant varieties including one

aromatic for the Barind area,” he said adding that some of those have gained

popularity among farmers during the last couple of years.

He also mentioned that the conventional varieties are being replaced by

the modern varieties which are good signs for the region in terms of boosting

yield.

More than 100 paddy related scientists, researchers and extension

officials from both government and non-government entities concerned joined

the workshop sharing views on the issue.