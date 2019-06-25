DU researchers find antibiotics in pasteurized milk

DHAKA, June 25, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka University (DU) researchers have found antibiotics in pasteurized milk in seven samples mostly sold in the kitchen market. Detergent was also found in three samples.

Such was revealed today after conducting tests of seven samples of widely sold pasteurized milk. Dhaka University’s Pharmacy Faculty and Biomedical Research Centre of DU jointly tested the samples and unveiled its report.

Prof ABM Faruque, director of Biomedical Research Centre, unveiled the findings at Pharmacy Lecture Theatre at DU.

“The presence of antibiotics which is used for treatment of human body is a matter of concern. Antibiotic Levofloxacin and Antibiotic Ciprofloxacin were found in all the seven samples of pasteurized milk and Antibiotic Azithromycin was found in six samples,” said a press release.

Researcher also found all of the 11 samples of fruit drinks widely sold in the market containing banned and harmful cyclamate.

Apart from this, all the eight samples of ghee mostly available in market failed to pass in the quality test.

While unveiling the findings director of Biomedical Research Centre Prof ABM Faruque said, “We have collected the food samples from our market recently and tested the quality of their products.

The press conference aims to increase the awareness of the people as a result of the concerns of the government and the public about the quality of food products, he added.