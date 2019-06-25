Truck-motorbike collision kills two in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, June 25, 2019 (BSS) – Two persons were killed as a truck collided head-on with a motorbike in Chhoto Senbagh area under Puthia upazila here this afternoon.

One of the deceased has been identified as Sohel Rana, 30, a resident of Alaipur village in Natore district.

Zahidul Islam, sub-inspector of Paba highway police camp, said a sand-laden truck collided head-on with a motorbike around 4:30pm, killing two people on the spot and injuring one person.

The injured person was sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in a critical state, he added.

Police seized the truck, but its driver and helper managed to flee from the scene.