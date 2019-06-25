US Ambassador calls on BRUR VC in Rangpur

RANGPUR, June 25, 2019 (BSS) – Ambassador of the United States of America (USA) to Bangladesh Earl Robert Miller today called on Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) Professor Dr Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah at his official residence on the campus.

“During the meet, the US envoy and the VC shared views on ongoing academic programmes and expansion of research activities between different universities of the USA and BRUR,” a press release of the university said here this evening.

Prof Kalimullah appraised the US envoy of academic and research activities at different departments and faculties as well as Dr Wazed Research and Training Institute (DWRTI) of the university.

He hoped that there would be regular exchange of teachers, researchers and students under joint education and research programmes between Begum Rokeya University and different universities of the USA in the future.

Earlier, Prof Kalimullah greeted Ambassador Miller on his arrival with his wife Michelle Adelman at the BRUR campus.

Later, the US Ambassador and the VC exchanged memorial gifts among them.

Registrar of BRUR Colonel (Retd) Abu Hena Mustafa Kamal, teachers and officials of the university were present on the occasion, the release added.