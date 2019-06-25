BSMMU conducts first ever successful liver transplant surgery

DHAKA, June 25, 2019 (BSS) – Liver transplant (replacement) surgery has been completed successfully for the first time at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in the capital.

The surgery was successfully conducted free of cost on Monday on a 20-year-old youth who had been diagnosed with Liver Cirrhosis in 2017, BSMMU Vice Chancellor Professor Kanak Kanti Barua told a press briefing today.

He is now in a good condition as the operation was successful; Barua said, adding that his consciousness is also back.

Surgeons of Hepatobiliary, Pancreatic and Liver Transplantation Surgery unit led by its chairman Prof Md Zulfiqur Rahman Khan completed this successful operation, the VC said.

Renowned Liver Transplant Surgeon Dr Dr P Balachandran Menon of India along with his medical team earlier came to Bangladesh to help this operation which has become a miles-stone in health service for the country.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque was present on the occasion as the chief guest.