ECNEC okays 10 projects worth Tk 6,967cr

DHAKA, June 25, 2019 (BSS) – The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today approved 10 development projects involving Taka 6,967 crore, including modernization of 21 metre-gauge diesel-electric locomotives of Bangladesh Railway (BR).

The approval came at the weekly meeting of the ECNEC held at the NEC Conference Room in city’s Sher-e-Banglanagar with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Planning Minister M A Mannan, after the meeting, briefed newsmen about the outcome of the meeting. He said of the total project cost of Taka 6,967 crore, the government would provide Taka 6,686 crore from the national exchequer while the organizations concerned would contribute Taka 241.52 crore and the remaining Taka 39.58 crore would come as project assistance.

He said 21 metre-gauge diesel-electric locomotives of Bangladesh Railway would be modernized through refurbishment, which would increase their efficiency to offer better services.

The locomotives modernization project is due to be implemented by June 2022 at a cost of Taka 242.14 crore.

Besides, Mannan referred to directives given by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the meeting and said she asked the authorities concerned to construct government offices in a comprehensive manner across the country.

The Prime Minister, he said, also ordered the officials to construct the government buildings following the same design at the district level, dividing those in small, medium and big categories.

The other projects approved in the meeting are: widening of Bamondanga(Gaibandha)-Shathibari-Aftabganj district highway project (Tk 425.81 crore), widening road and construction of drain and footpath in Gazipur City Corporation (Tk 3,828 crore), construction of high-rise building on Dhaka officers’ club premises (Tk 228 crore), construction of multi-storied government office building in Manikganj (Tk 95 crore), further development of Bangabandhu national stadium (Tk 98 crore), reconstruction of the rehabilitation centre of destitute children at Kunabari in Gazipur (Tk 81 crore), strengthening efficiency of Dhaka Metropolitan Police for tackling terrorism (Tk 79 crore), greater Faridpur irrigation area development (Tk 200 crore) and upgradation and expansion of power distribution of west zone (Tk 1,687 crore).