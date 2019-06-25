Bangladesh strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi airport

DHAKA, June 25, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh has strongly condemned the

Sunday’s attack at Saudi Arabian International Airport by Houthis leaving one

dead and several others injured.

“We are concerned that such unprovoked acts undermine security of the

Kingdom and tend to adversely impact peace and stability in the region,” said

a statement issued by foreign ministry here today.

While expressing sincere sympathy to the innocent victims of this

attack, Bangladesh expressed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any

threat to its security and remains steadfastly committed towards regional

efforts for maintenance of peace and stability, the statement added.