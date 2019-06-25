Govt distributes 295cr free textbooks in 10 years, minister tells JS

SANGSAD BHABAN, June 25, 2019 (BSS) – Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni today told the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) that the government distributed around 295.01 crore textbooks free of cost among the pre-primary and secondary level students in the last 10 years.

“The government distributed 295 crore, 1 lakh, 20 thousand and 784 textbooks among pre-primary, primary, ibtedayee, secondary, dakhil, dakhil (vocational) and SSC (vocational) students free of cost from 2010 to 2019,” she said.

Replying to a tabled question from treasury bench lawmaker M Abdul Latif of Chattogram-11 in the House, Dipu Moni said the government has also distributed around 1.07 crore instruction modules among teachers from 2010 to 2019.

The government has included pre-primary students under the free textbooks programme from 2014 academic year, she informed the House.