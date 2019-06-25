Two brothers killed in Gazipur road accident

GAZIPUR, June 25, 2019 (BSS) – Two brothers were killed and four others injured in a collision between a truck and a pick-up van on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Porabari area of the town early today.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin, 25, and his brother Alom, 07. They

were the residents of Tongi Notun Bazar area.

Fire Service and Civil Defence sources said the accident occurred when a

truck hit a pick-up van from behind in the area, leaving Al Amin dead on the

spot and injuring others.

The wounded were rushed to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital

where Alom succumbed to his injuries.

Their parents Kajol Mia and Jobeda and sister Shapla were also injured in

the accident who are undergoing treatment at the hospital now.

A case was filed in this connection.