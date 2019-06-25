Shakib humble despite ahead of others by mile

DHAKA, June 25, 2019 (BSS)- Despite making milestone after milestone, creating new records to prove him ahead of other players by mile in this World Cup, Shakib Al Hasan keeps his feet in the ground and praised his colleagues contributions in Bangladesh’s cause.

He has carved a different level for himself by becoming the only player in the World Cup history with more than 1000 runs and 30 wickets. He also became the first player to score more than 400 runs and take ten wickets in a single edition World Cup.

He is currently leading scorer in World Cup run charts with 476 runs and is on the verge of being the first Bangladeshi batsman to make 500 runs in single edition of World Cup.

On Monday he became the first Bangladeshi bowler to claim five-for in World Cup match when he achieved the feat against Afghanistan, returning figures of 10-1-29-5, which is also his career best figure.

In Bangladesh’s three wins in the World Cup, he led the side almost single-handedly and became the man of the match. No Bangladeshi players were adjudged man of the match so many times in World Cup.

He also remains the most consistent batsman in this tournament with five fifty plus score including two centuries in six matches.

While it looked he is driving the side single-handedly, he said that the rest of the team is also contributing in team’s cause.

“Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad and Tamim Iqbal have made important contributions, especially playing on this wicket. Saifuddin and Mustafizur have already taken nine or ten wickets each in this tournament but within their limitations, they have done plenty. Matches are won with these contributions, no matter how small those are,” Shakib said.

And as Bangladesh was termed as one-man army, Shakib denied the fact.

‘No, it’s not that[we are one-man army],” he said.

”If you see today’s match, Mushiqur’s innings, Mahmudullah’s contribution, Tamim’s contribution and also Mosaddek’s contribution. These contributions are very necessary to build an innings like this, in this type of wicket specially, these contributions are very important,” he added.

”Maybe I am playing extremely well now, but without these contributions, team won’t be able to achieve this type of results. Same thing goes to bowling also, if you see Mustafiz and Saifuddin, I think it’s a big achievement,” he said.

”We don’t have too much pace, we also don’t have much skills in our bowling. But for their point, they are trying all they can do. These contributions are very necessary to win a match. May be someone will contribute more but these small contributions also help a lot,” he added.