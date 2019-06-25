Iran says US sanctions rupture ‘path to diplomacy’

TEHRAN, June 25, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Iran said Tuesday US sanctions on its

leaders represent the “permanent closure” of diplomacy with Washington, after

President Donald Trump tightened the screws on a nation he has threatened

with “obliteration”.

“Imposing fruitless sanctions against Iran’s supreme leader and the

commander of Iran’s diplomacy is the permanent closure of the path to

diplomacy with Trump’s desperate government,” ministry spokesman Abbas

Mousavi said in a tweet.

Washington imposed new sanctions against supreme leader Ayatollah Ali

Khamenei Monday ahead of blacklisting Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

later this week, its latest salvo in a tense standoff that has raised fears

of a regional conflict.

“Trump’s government is destroying all established international mechanisms

for keeping global peace and security,” he added.

Tehran and Washington broke off diplomatic relations in 1980 over the

hostage crisis at the US embassy in Tehran following Iran’s Islamic

revolution.

US President Donald Trump also imposed new sanctions Monday against top

Iranian military chiefs, pressuring the country it has threatened with

“obliteration” if a war breaks out.

The US Treasury said it plans to blacklist Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad

Javad Zarif — a moderate figure and key architect of the 2015 Iran nuclear

deal — and eight top commanders from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Trump called the punitive measures “a strong and proportionate response to

Iran’s increasingly provocative actions.”

A year after Trump unilaterally withdrew from a multilateral pact with Iran

over its nuclear programme, tensions have flared with a series of attacks on

tankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters.

Washington blamed the incidents on Iran, accusations Tehran vehemently

denies.

Tensions rose further last week as Iran shot down a US spy drone last week.

Trump then ordered a retaliatory strike on Iran but said he had called it

off at the last minute.