Mild heat wave likely to abate

DHAKA, June 25, 2019 (BSS) – The mild heat wave sweeping over some parts
of the country may abate at some places as rain or thundershowers is likely
to occur at several places today.
“Mild heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi and Syhlet divisions and the
regions of Rangpur, Dinajpur, Tangail, Mymensingh, Sayedpur, Khulna, Jashore,
Kushtia, Barishal, Patuakhali, Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur and Noakhali and it
may abate at some places”, said a met office bulletin issued here this
morning.
“The day and night temperature may fall slightly over northern part and
it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country”, it added.
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty
wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur and Sylhet divisions and
at one or two places over Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and
Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy falls over northern part of the
country, it said.
“Rain or thundershowers are likely to increase at the end period”, said
the bulletin, as an outlook for next 72 hours.
The highest temperature on Monday was recorded 38.0 degrees Celsius at
Jashore in Khulna division and today’s minimum temperature was 26.3 degrees
Celsius at Teknaf in Chattogram division.
The sun sets at 06:50pm today and rises at 05:13am tomorrow in the
capital.