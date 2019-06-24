Mahmudullah added in Tigers’ long injury list after calf problem

DHAKA, June 24, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh received another injury scare as Mahmudullah Riyad sustained a calf injury during Bangladesh’s match against Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday.

As a precaution measure, he didn’t come to field during Afghanistan’s innings.

The severity of his injury is yet to be determined. He will, however, go under scan after the match.

“He will have scan after the match and only after that we can tell you about the extent of the injury,” chief selector Minhajul Abedin said.

Mahmudullah who scored 27 runs got injured while running to the non-striker end at the 35th over.

Mahmudullah has been suffering from an arm injury for a long time now and playing through it. As a result, he feels pain while bowling his off spin for which the physio suggested him not to bowl in this World cup. And he didn’t bowl a single ball in this world cup.

Mahmudullah’s Calf injury is the new edition in the long injury list of Bangladeshi cricketers sustained at various phases in this World cup. Tamim suffered finger injury at the start of the tournament, Saifuddin had back injury, Mushfiqur Rahim sustained hand injury, Mosaddek went through shoulder trouble and Mehidy Hasan Miraj got hit in the head during practice session though he declared fit to play against Afghanistan.