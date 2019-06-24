Rail links resume between Sylhet-Dhaka-Chattogram

SYLHET, June 24, 2019 (BSS) – The rail communications of Sylhet with other parts of the country resumed this evening 20 hours after a tragic accident that disrupted the rail links.

Repairing work of the railway tracks completed at 7pm today and the rail communications was reopened, Kulaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Muhammad Abul Lais told BSS.

At least four people were killed and over one hundred injured as an intercity train derailed at Baramchal in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar last night.

Three bogies of Dhaka-bound ‘Upaban Express’ train from Sylhet veered off the tracks after a culvert over the Barochhara Canal, 200 yards off Baramchal Railway Station, broke down.

Two of the bogies fell into the canal and one of them overturned, three bodies were recovered from the spot, police said.

The accident also snapped Sylhet’s rail communications with other parts of the country, including the capital.