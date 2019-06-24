Identities of four killed in Kulaura train accident revealed

DHAKA, JUNE 24, 2019 (BSS)-Identities of four persons killed in the train accident at Baramchal under Kulaura Upazila last night has been revealed, local administration told BSS.

The deceased were identified as Kawsar,35, Manwara Parvin, 48, Fahmida Yasmin Eva, 20 and Sanjida Akter, 20.

Manwara Parvin, wife of Abdul Bari, resident of Kulaura Municipality, was with her daughter and sister in the train at the time of the accident. The window glasses shattered and she died on the spot with injuries on head, face and body.

Fahmida Yeasmin, daughter of Abdul Bari, was a resident of Abdullahpur area of Moglabazar Police Station. She was an intern nurse at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital.

“Fahmida was on her way to Dhaka from Sylhet for a nursing training. We rushed to the hospital after being informed about the accident, later, we identified her among the bodies”, Abdul Hamid, brother of the victim told BSS.

Sanjida Akter, daughter of Akhter Mollah of Bhandarkola village of Mollarhat Upazila of Bagerhat, relative of the victim and officials of local administration identified her. She was also an intern nurse at the MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital.

Another deceased of the accident, Kawsar, was a resident of Sunamganj district.

Upaban Express, heading for Sylhet from Dhaka last night at 11:48am, fell into a canal. The incident took place on Baramchal Bridge, which was collapsed and the railway lines were broken apart.

Over 100 passengers were injured in the fatal accident. Among them, condition of 20 were stated to be critical.