Probe body formed over Moulvibazar train crash

DHAKA, June 24, 2019 (BSS) – A four-member committee has been formed to

investigate the train derailment in Kulaura of Moulvibazar that left four

passengers dead and more than 100 others injured last night.

Bangladesh Railway formed the body headed by Mizanur Rahman, chief

mechanical engineer (east) on Monday morning.

“The committee has been asked to submit its report in the next three

working days,” Secretary of Railways Ministry Md Mofazzal Hossain informed

the media after visiting the spot at 8:15am today.

He also said that the track will be restored and opened within 5pm today.

Two coaches have already been rescued and we are trying our best to rescue

the other three coaches and repair the track soon, said Abul Lais, Kulaura

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO).

Five bogies of Dhaka-bound Upaban Express train, coming from Sylhet,

veered off the tracks around 11:45pm on Sunday, after a culvert over the

Barochhara Canal broke down, according to railway and police officials.