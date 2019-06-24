Women entrepreneurship development training begins in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, June 24, 2019 (BSS)- A five-day training workshop for the women entrepreneurs began here today aims at making them furthermore competent in the field of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) organized the training titled “Entrepreneurship Development for ICT Freelancers”. SME Foundation and European Union supported the training programme under the ‘Poverty Reduction through Inclusive and Sustainable Markets (PRISM)-Technical Assistance to BSCIC Programme’.

A total of 25 women who were earlier imparted training on web design and development, graphics design, outsourcing, freelancing and boutique are taking part in the training being held at Hotel Mukta International.

Joint Secretary of Ministry of Industries and PRISM Project Director Mahbubur Rahman, addressed the opening session as the chief guest.

He said industrial development is the precondition to development of the country. Women participation is very much important to the development process. Women have enormous scopes of working in ICT sector, he added.

More than 200 women freelancers will get such type of training in phases. PRISM Project Expert Mahfuzul Haque and BSCIC Estate Officer Wayesh Kurni Foysal also spoke on the occasion.