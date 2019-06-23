Monsoon poem festival enthralls Rangpur audience

RANGPUR, June 23, 2019 (BSS) – The Monsoon Poem Festival-2019 enthralled a huge audience at Shilpakala Academy auditorium in the city on Saturday night.

‘The Anjolika Sahittya Potra’, a local weekly literary magazine, organised the festival participated by writers, poets and lyricists belonging to different generations, a press release said today.

Editor of ‘The Anjolika Sahittya Potra’ poet Dilruba Shahadat presided over the event where recitation of poems, self-composed poems and lyrics dedicated to the monsoon season entertained the audience.

Former head of the department of Bengali Literature of Begum Rokeya Government College Professor Mohammad Shah Alam addressed the function as the chief guest.

Noted drama personality Monwar Hossain, writer AKM Shahidur Rahman, writer Abu Jafar Abdullah, writer Muhammad Shajahan Mondal, dramatist Razzaque Murad and poet Mossarraf Hossain Raju addressed as special guests.