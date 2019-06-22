80,000 members recruited in police force, Asaduzzaman tells JS

SANGSAD BHABAN, June 22, 2019 (BSS) – Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said 80,000 new members have already been recruited in the police force in order to strengthening the public security of the country.

“With the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we already have recruited 80,000 more new members for the police force,” the minister said this while participating in the general discussion held at the Jatiya Sangsad here with Deputy Speaker Fazley Rabbi Miah in the chair.

To reach the target of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), the home minister said “we have taken an initiative to reshuffle all our security forces including the police forces to ensure the SDG goals.”

In addition to this, “We have also constituted counter and Bangladesh based anti-terrorism unit in the police force, he said, adding that industrial police, tourist police and naval police forces also have been created in the country to improve the law and order situation.

Taking part in the budget discussion, the home minister said the government would easily contain the emergence of the militancy due to formation of the counter and anti-terrorism unit.

Regarding the outlay of the budget, he said the growth rate of the country will exceed to 10 per cent within the shortest possible time.

About the drug abuse, the minister said the government has taken all necessary steps to reshuffle the Department of Narcotics Control at the upazila level, saying that zero tolerance policy has been taken to check drug abuse.