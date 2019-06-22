Indonesia stresses tariff facilities for boosting bilateral trade

CHATTOGRAM, June 22, 2019 (BSS)- Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh Rina P. Soemarno today laid stress on providing tariff facilities to bolster trade, commerce and investment between the two countries.

The Indonesian envoy said the bilateral trade and commerce will significantly be increased if the trade agreement between the two countries could be signed in the middle of 2020 on priority basis.

She said this while exchanging views with the leaders of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) at its World Trade Centre.

Rina said Indonesia will organize an exhibition and a business forum in September next in Chattogram for increasing bilateral trade, commerce and investment between the two nations.

Speaking on the occasion, CCCI President Mahbubul Alam said a revolutionary change will take place in the bilateral trade if the traffic related barriers are removed.

He also urged the Indonesian envoy for investing in the Mirsari Economic Zones like China, Japan and India availing lucrative incentives offered by the present government.

Former President of CCCI Engineer Ali Ahmed, senior vice president Sayed Jamal Ahmed, second secretaries of the Indonesian Embassy Aidil Khairunsyah and Eka Wiediyantiningsih and Third secretary Murni Nyaristi, among others, were present on the occasion.