Proposed budget to play pivotal role in consolidating development trend: Lawmakers

SANGSAD BHABAN, June 22, 2019 (BSS) – Lawmakers today said the proposed

budget for 2019-20 fiscal will play a pivotal role in consolidating the

ongoing development trend and progress of the country through bolstering its

economy within stipulated period.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on June 13 in the Jatiya Sangsad rolled

out a Taka 5,23,190 crore national budget for 2019-20 fiscal setting the GDP

growth target at 8.2 percent and delineating a set of programmes to transform

the country into a role model of modern and welfare state by 2041.

Taking part in on the general discussion on the fiscal plan in the Jatiya

Sangsad, they said the proposed budget would turn the country to the

prosperous one through developing the various sector and strengthening the

growth and rural economy of the country.

Terming the proposed budget as time-befitting, Home Minister Asaduzzaman

Khan said the proposed budget is nine times higher than the budget placed in

2005-06 fiscal year and at the same time the per capita income has also

increased to four times higher from the level in 2005-06 fiscal.

“We had successfully implemented all the budgetary index in the last fiscal

year….we hope that the proposed budget will also be able to fulfill its

targeted goals,” said the home minister.

Considering all the economic, social index, Information Minister Hasan

Mahmud said “We had already crossed all the social and economic indexes

compare to Pakistan.”

Even our life expectancy now has reached to 73 years while it is 67 and 69

years respectively for Pakistan and India, he added.

State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmad

said “The present government had started the budget with an amount of Taka

1,14,000 crore in 2009 and now it has increased to Taka 5,23,190 crore which

is almost five folds in the span of ten years since from 2009-10 fiscal.”

The government will succeed in implementing the budgetary outlay as the

budget did not create any adverse impact on the daily essentials, said the

state minister, adding that so whatever the outlay of the budget, it will not

create any impediment on its implementation.

The proposed budget has taken time-befitting steps expatriates people as

the budget will provide incentives to those who will send remittance to the

country in legal way, said the state minister.

Even the government has taken a pilot project for the overseas employment,

said the minister, adding that the government will enroll all the people upto

the upazila level under registration through providing them smart card for

the overseas employment as around 1.24 crore people are now living in abroad

for employment.

Congratulating the present government for presenting a ‘big budget’, State

Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said “the budget outlay in

2005-06 fiscal was Taka 64,000 crore and now it has been increased to more

Taka 5 lakh crore which has proved the capacity of the government for

realizing it [budgetary outlay] to the development of the country.”

The sector-wise budgetary allocation is realistic, Farhad Hossain said the

topmost allocation has been proposed for the transport and communication

sector, adding that almost 26.1 per cent has been earmarked for the sector.

Terming the proposed budget as pro people, Abul Hasanat Abdullah of

Barishal-1 said the proposed budget will set a landmark in the field of

socio-economic development of the country through implementing all the

development activities like poverty alleviation.

Treasury bench member State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury,

Shamsul Haque Tuku, Mrinal Kanti Das, Md Faridul Haque Khan, Abul Kalam Md

Ahsanul Hoque Chowdhury, M A Matin, Suborna Mustafa, Nargis Rahman, Mohammad

Hasan Imam Khan, Tamanna Nesrat Bubly, Md Hafiz Ruhul Amin Madani, Rumana

Ali, Mazaharul Hoque Prodhan, Bazlul Haque Haroon, Jatiya Party lawmaker

Rustum Ali Faraji, took part in the discussion.

Earlier, they paid their cordial tribute to the memory of Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, four national leaders, martyred

freedom fighters and also those who made their utmost sacrifices during the

War of Liberation and all subsequent democratic movements in the country.