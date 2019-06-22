Proposed budget to play pivotal role in consolidating development trend: Lawmakers

SANGSAD BHABAN, June 22, 2019 (BSS) – Lawmakers today said the proposed
budget for 2019-20 fiscal will play a pivotal role in consolidating the
ongoing development trend and progress of the country through bolstering its
economy within stipulated period.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on June 13 in the Jatiya Sangsad rolled
out a Taka 5,23,190 crore national budget for 2019-20 fiscal setting the GDP
growth target at 8.2 percent and delineating a set of programmes to transform
the country into a role model of modern and welfare state by 2041.
Taking part in on the general discussion on the fiscal plan in the Jatiya
Sangsad, they said the proposed budget would turn the country to the
prosperous one through developing the various sector and strengthening the
growth and rural economy of the country.
Terming the proposed budget as time-befitting, Home Minister Asaduzzaman
Khan said the proposed budget is nine times higher than the budget placed in
2005-06 fiscal year and at the same time the per capita income has also
increased to four times higher from the level in 2005-06 fiscal.
“We had successfully implemented all the budgetary index in the last fiscal
year….we hope that the proposed budget will also be able to fulfill its
targeted goals,” said the home minister.
Considering all the economic, social index, Information Minister Hasan
Mahmud said “We had already crossed all the social and economic indexes
compare to Pakistan.”
Even our life expectancy now has reached to 73 years while it is 67 and 69
years respectively for Pakistan and India, he added.
State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmad
said “The present government had started the budget with an amount of Taka
1,14,000 crore in 2009 and now it has increased to Taka 5,23,190 crore which
is almost five folds in the span of ten years since from 2009-10 fiscal.”
The government will succeed in implementing the budgetary outlay as the
budget did not create any adverse impact on the daily essentials, said the
state minister, adding that so whatever the outlay of the budget, it will not
create any impediment on its implementation.
The proposed budget has taken time-befitting steps expatriates people as
the budget will provide incentives to those who will send remittance to the
country in legal way, said the state minister.
Even the government has taken a pilot project for the overseas employment,
said the minister, adding that the government will enroll all the people upto
the upazila level under registration through providing them smart card for
the overseas employment as around 1.24 crore people are now living in abroad
for employment.
Congratulating the present government for presenting a ‘big budget’, State
Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said “the budget outlay in
2005-06 fiscal was Taka 64,000 crore and now it has been increased to more
Taka 5 lakh crore which has proved the capacity of the government for
realizing it [budgetary outlay] to the development of the country.”
The sector-wise budgetary allocation is realistic, Farhad Hossain said the
topmost allocation has been proposed for the transport and communication
sector, adding that almost 26.1 per cent has been earmarked for the sector.
Terming the proposed budget as pro people, Abul Hasanat Abdullah of
Barishal-1 said the proposed budget will set a landmark in the field of
socio-economic development of the country through implementing all the
development activities like poverty alleviation.
Treasury bench member State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury,
Shamsul Haque Tuku, Mrinal Kanti Das, Md Faridul Haque Khan, Abul Kalam Md
Ahsanul Hoque Chowdhury, M A Matin, Suborna Mustafa, Nargis Rahman, Mohammad
Hasan Imam Khan, Tamanna Nesrat Bubly, Md Hafiz Ruhul Amin Madani, Rumana
Ali, Mazaharul Hoque Prodhan, Bazlul Haque Haroon, Jatiya Party lawmaker
Rustum Ali Faraji, took part in the discussion.
Earlier, they paid their cordial tribute to the memory of Father of the
Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, four national leaders, martyred
freedom fighters and also those who made their utmost sacrifices during the
War of Liberation and all subsequent democratic movements in the country.