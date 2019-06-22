Over 13.3 lakh babies administered Vitamin ‘A’ Plus capsules in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, June 22, 2019 (BSS) – Over 13.3 lakh babies were administered

Vitamin ‘A’ Plus capsules in the second round of National Campaign for

Vitamin A Plus capsule in the port city today.

Chattogram Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin formally inaugurated the city level

campaign at city’s Andarkillah health center today.

About 5000 volunteers and health assistants were engaged for administering

vitamin ‘A’ Plus capsules to the children in 1288 centres under 41 wards of

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC).

CCC administered around 5.40 lakh children to bring them under vitamin ‘A’

Plus capsule campaign.

Besides, Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Azizur Rahman Siddiqui inaugurated

the district level campaign at Lohagara upazila health complex of the

district.

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office has appointed over 20,000 volunteers and

health assistants to feed vitamin ‘A’ Plus capsules in 4861 centres under 14

upazilas of the district.

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office has targeted to bring 7,92,200 children

under the vitamin ‘A’ Plus campaign.

CCC officials said several mobile teams consisting of 278 members in the

city and 500 in the district also fed vitamin A plus capsules to the children

at rail, bus and teamer stations as well as other places.