Over 13.3 lakh babies administered Vitamin ‘A’ Plus capsules in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, June 22, 2019 (BSS) – Over 13.3 lakh babies were administered
Vitamin ‘A’ Plus capsules in the second round of National Campaign for
Vitamin A Plus capsule in the port city today.
Chattogram Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin formally inaugurated the city level
campaign at city’s Andarkillah health center today.
About 5000 volunteers and health assistants were engaged for administering
vitamin ‘A’ Plus capsules to the children in 1288 centres under 41 wards of
Chattogram City Corporation (CCC).
CCC administered around 5.40 lakh children to bring them under vitamin ‘A’
Plus capsule campaign.
Besides, Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Azizur Rahman Siddiqui inaugurated
the district level campaign at Lohagara upazila health complex of the
district.
Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office has appointed over 20,000 volunteers and
health assistants to feed vitamin ‘A’ Plus capsules in 4861 centres under 14
upazilas of the district.
Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office has targeted to bring 7,92,200 children
under the vitamin ‘A’ Plus campaign.
CCC officials said several mobile teams consisting of 278 members in the
city and 500 in the district also fed vitamin A plus capsules to the children
at rail, bus and teamer stations as well as other places.