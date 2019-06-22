Vitamin A Plus campaign today

DHAKA, June 22, 2019 (BSS) – The national Vitamin ‘A’ plus campaign will be observed across the country today where children, aged between six months to 59 months, will be fed Vitamin A capsules under the nationwide campaign on the day.

Health workers and volunteers will feed the vitamin-A Plus capsules from 1.20 lakh permanent and 20 thousand mobile centres across the country which will remain open from 8 am to 4 pm.

Mobile centres will be set up at bus stops, airports and launch

terminals and other transport points to administer the children vitamin-A

plus capsules.

At least two trained volunteers would work at each centre.

The government wants to prevent childhood blindness by administering

vitamin-A plus capsule. Blindness problem has been reduced significantly in

the country through launching vitamin A plus campaign. Less than one percent

children now suffer from blindness for vitamin A deficiency.

Among the total children, around 25 lakh aged between six to 11 months

will be fed one blue colour Vitamin-A capsule each, while around 1.94 crore

babies aged between 12 to 59 months would be fed red color capsules.

The parents are requested to bring their children with full stomach to

be fed the Vitamin-A capsule. Children should not be fed the capsule

forcefully or while they are crying. Children aged below six months or more

than five years or with any kind of sickness should not be fed the capsules.

The rate of children’s night-blindness in the country has come down

below one per cent following the distribution of Vitamin A-plus capsules

regularly.

Feeding of Vitamin-A capsule not only keep the children safe from night-

blindness, it also increases their immune system, keep their eyesight

perfect, bring down the child mortality rate and ensure their natural growth

among other benefits.

The government feeding vitamin A plus capsule two times a year as it

deposits up to six months in children’s body. Alongside having vitamin A plus

capsule, guardians should feed their children natural foods including

vegetable and fish to avoid vitamin A deficiency.