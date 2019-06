Most expensive ODI bowling figures

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, June 18, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Most

expensive bowling figures in one-day internationals after

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan took 0-110 in nine overs during

a World Cup match against England at Old Trafford on Tuesday:

0-113 in 10 overs – Mick Lewis (Australia) v South Africa, Johannesburg, 2006

0-110 in 9 overs – Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) v England,

Old Trafford, 2019

0-110 in 10 overs – Wahab Riaz (Pakistan) v England,

Nottingham, 2016

1-106 in 10 overs – Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) v South Africa,

Mumbai, 2015

0-106 in 10 overs – Nuwan Pradeep (Sri Lanka) v India,

Mohali, 2017

1-105 in 9 overs – Brian Vitori (Zimbabwe) v New Zealand,

Napier, 2012

0-105 in 10 overs – Tim Southee (New Zealand) v India,

Christchurch, 2009

2-105 in 12 overs – Martin Snedden (New Zealand) v England,

the Oval, 1983