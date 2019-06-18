Most sixes by a batsman in an ODI innings

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, June 18, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Most
sixes by a batsman in a one-day international innings
after England captain Eoin Morgan set a new record of 17
in a World Cup match against Afghanistan at Old Trafford
on Tuesday:
17: Eoin Morgan (England), 148 runs in 71 balls v Afghanistan,
Old Trafford, 2019
16: Rohit Sharma (India), 209 runs in 158 balls v Australia,
Bangalore, 2013
16: AB de Villiers (South Africa), 149 runs in 44 balls
v West Indies, Johannesburg, 2015
16: Chris Gayle (West Indies), 215 runs in 147 balls
v Zimbabwe, Canberra, 2015
15: Shane Watson (Australia), 185 not out in 96 balls
v Bangladesh, Dhaka, 2011