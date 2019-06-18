Most sixes by a batsman in an ODI innings

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, June 18, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Most

sixes by a batsman in a one-day international innings

after England captain Eoin Morgan set a new record of 17

in a World Cup match against Afghanistan at Old Trafford

on Tuesday:

17: Eoin Morgan (England), 148 runs in 71 balls v Afghanistan,

Old Trafford, 2019

16: Rohit Sharma (India), 209 runs in 158 balls v Australia,

Bangalore, 2013

16: AB de Villiers (South Africa), 149 runs in 44 balls

v West Indies, Johannesburg, 2015

16: Chris Gayle (West Indies), 215 runs in 147 balls

v Zimbabwe, Canberra, 2015

15: Shane Watson (Australia), 185 not out in 96 balls

v Bangladesh, Dhaka, 2011