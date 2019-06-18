Govt to ensure healthcare for hajj pilgrims: Maleque

DHAKA, June 18, 2019 (BSS) – Minister of Health and Family Welfare Zahid Maleque today said the government will ensure healthcare facilities for the Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims.

“A total of 1.27 lakh pilgrims from Bangladesh are going to the holy Mecca to perform hajj this year. A medical team with adequate number of healthcare providers will be sent to Mecca to ensure healthcare facility for the hajj pilgrims,” the Minister told a press briefing at the BMA Bhaban here, a ministry press release said.

A 207-member medical team comprising doctors, nurses, pharmacists and lab technicians has been formed for giving healthcare facilities for the Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims.