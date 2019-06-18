Proposed budget is time-befitting and pragmatic: Lawmakers

SANGSAD BHABAN, June 18, 2019 (BSS) – Treasury bench members today

described the proposed national budget for the fiscal 2019-20 as ‘not highly

ambitious’ but as a ‘time-befitting and pragmatic’ one saying it would help

propel the economic growth and ensure the welfare of the people.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on June 13 rolled out a Taka 5,23,190

crore national budget for 2019-20 fiscal setting the GDP growth target at 8.2

percent and delineating a set of programmes to transform the country into a

role model of modern and welfare state by 2041.

Taking part in the general discussion on the fiscal plan in the Jatiya

Sangsad with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, they said the

present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina could able to stable

the growth rate of the country at more than 6 per cent in the last ten years

and the proposed budget would ensure the welfare of the people by

implementing the estimated growth rate at 8.2 per cent.

Opposing the comment on the proposed budget as a highly ambitious, treasury

bench lawmaker Professor Ali Ashraf, who initiated the general discussion,

said “I disagree with the comments made by certain quarters on the proposed

budget after it was placed in the parliament as all the previous budgets were

placed aiming to the welfare of the people.”

Considering the socio-economic situation of the country, Ashraf said, more

than 4 crore people have already entered into the medium income threshold, so

there is enormous scope to increase the size of the budget by widening the

purview of tax.

Terming the proposed budget as the elevator of further development, Ashraf

said, “There is no specific criticism on budget, civil societies could not

make any particular setback of the budget.”

Taking part in the general discussion, another treasury bench lawmaker

Abdul Mannan of Bogura-1 told the Jatiya Sangsad that the proposed budget is

unique one compared to the budgets in the past as the proposed budget has

allocated Taka 100 crore startup fund for the new entrepreneurs and also

another Taka 100 crore for the people of river erosion areas across the

country.

The lawmakers prayed to the Almighty Allah for the long life of Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina, so that she can materialize the dream of the Father

of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through her outstanding

performance.

Treasury bench member Pankaj Devnath of Barishal-4, Saifuzzaman of Magura-

1,Md Habibe Millat of Sirajgonj-2, Khaleda Khanam, Kanij Fatema Ahmed, Aroma

Dutta, Sayeda Rubina Akhter, Sheikh Anne Rahman, Workers Party lawmaker

Lutfun Nesa Khan and BNP lawmaker Mosharraf Hossen of Bogura-4, took part in

the discussion.

Earlier, they paid their cordial tribute to the memory of Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, four national leaders, martyred

freedom fighters and also those who made their utmost sacrifices during the

War of Liberation and all subsequent democratic movements in the country.